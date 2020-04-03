Being cooped up inside for way too long can be difficult to say the least. Children and adults across the nation are ready to get outside while still maintaining a good 6 feet away from others.
Recently, neighborhoods across the nation have began to place teddy bears in their windows that face the street to be viewed while residents are out taking walks. The trend has went viral and has participants in all 50 states and 13 countries. Teddy bears of all sorts and sizes are displayed wearing all sorts of clothing, uniforms and festive decorations.
The trend is said to be based off of a children’s story called “We’re going on a Bear Hunt” authored by Micheal Rosen and Illustrated by Helen Oxbury that was published in 1989.
Maps to help walkers find the bears and pictures of participants can be found in facebook groups that are growing rapidly.
