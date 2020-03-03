Master Gardeners honor Don Bishop

Boone County Master Gardeners, with considerable help from County and City workers, planted a tree on the Courthouse square on Wednesday in memory of Don Bishop. Don was a member of Master Gardeners and worked on the flower beds around the square so they felt it appropriate to plant a tree there in his honor.
Many thanks to Judge Hathaway, Wade Phillips, Brian Marshall, Charlie Brown, George Whitney and Ricky Morlen for their help.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.