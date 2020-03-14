Girl Scout Camp NOARK has been introducing girls to the joys and challenges of the Ozark outdoors for over 55 years. Purchased in 1964, most of its structures were designed and built in the 1970’s. Many of northwest and north central Arkansas’ women spent one or more summers in its platform tents, hiking to and from the dining hall and singing songs at its stone hearth after every meal. It was a place of fun, learning, adventure, and empowerment for many.
During the camp’s formative years, the council headquarters was in Harrison and local philanthropists and volunteers had much to do with its development. In more recent times, however, part of the land was sold, the state’s councils merged into one, and the resident camp held each summer was cancelled. Many feared for the future of the beloved property.
Today, however, Camp NOARK is experiencing a rebirth. Fueled by four years of intense advocacy by local Girl Scouts, volunteers and alumnae of the camp, the property is now being transformed into one of the council’s “Camps of Excellence.” Resident camp is returning this summer, and the council’s horse program is relocating to Camp NOARK— an extensive project that makes Camp NOARK an important part of its program for girls statewide. Other renovations and improvements are scheduled throughout the property.
The renovations at the Daisy Patch camping unit are a good example of how Girl Scouts learn they can do just about anything when they set their minds to it.
“Sometimes you don’t do something just for yourself or your friends,” said Bailey Ireland, a Harrison 9th grader. “The girls who come after us will use this place for years and years. We fix it up for them, not just us.”
Bailey and her friend Lexi Peeler (also from Harrison) spent over 50 hours at Camp NOARK this fall, working in the Daisy Patch camping unit for multiple weekends and leading volunteer workdays to clear the unit of tripping hazards like large rocks and fallen wood. They and their Troop 5001 troop-mates power washed the ten peeling platforms and then primed and painted them, readying them for a transformation that is planned for this spring. It was by far the largest project the pair had ever attempted to lead, and their efforts earned them the Girl Scout Silver Award. Their troop mates earned their Service to Girl Scouting bar for all the help they provided as well.
Once their work was done, a crew of adult volunteers moved in to construct a prototype of a new “permanent tent” structure that will soon fill Daisy Patch. Built atop the tent platforms, the structures feature wood-framed walls and green metal roofs. Canvas tent walls will be hung on the exterior, giving girls the feel of the old platform tents but with much greater protection and a cozy cabin feel. The structures were designed by Kathy Skaggs, a volunteer and alumnae of the camp who also has directed Girl Scout camps in the past. A team of five women ages 45-75 built it.
Cheryl Rutledge, a retired teacher and former camp counselor who got her camp training at NOARK, said that she helped because Girl Scouting still offers vital support to today’s girls. “Experiences of scouting and camp life are vital in teaching young women confidence to be independent, to try new experiences, and to be accepted for who they are,” she asserted.
“It was past time to rethink the old canvas tent model,” Kathy said. “These new structures will be safer, last longer, and stay up year round. Taking the time to build these will benefit Girl Scouts for decades; I’m glad we had a chance to use our years of construction experience to benefit today’s Girl Scouts. Nancy and Cheryl and I would not have realized that we COULD work construction without the confidence and empowerment built into us by our Girl Scout leaders and camp counselors in the 1970’s.”
“I like to show that women can build,” added Nancy Vaughn, who was once a NOARK camp counselor and also led an all-female construction crew for years before retiring. “I want today’s girls to know that they can do whatever they set their minds to!"
Kathleen agreed. “And if we old broads can build one of these— and have a great time doing it— surely today’s council can get the rest built before resident camp this summer!”
Council officials affirm that the nine will be completed by summer, but they are still determining exactly how that will be accomplished. If you would like to be part of financing, providing building materials, or building the nine remaining permanent tents at Daisy Patch, please contact Kimberly Smith at embernoark@gmail.com.
If you would like to register your girl for resident camp at NOARK this July, visit girlscoutsdiamonds.org/camp for more information.
