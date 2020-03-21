The 2020 Ozark Mountain Student Art Show was held at the Boone County Library in 2 segments. First the kindergarten through 6th graders brought in their works of art to be displayed in the mezzanine. After the judging and awards were distributed to winners, the 7th through 12th-graders art arrived. The art show was sponsored by the Boone County Library. Clay Maxey Ford donated prize money and Super Smiles Dentistry donated art supplies. The Harrison Art League, directed by Roxanne Thompson organized and sponsored the show in conjunction with Ozarks Unlimited Resources Educational Cooperative.
Art submitted by grades K-6 was featured at an awards show that was held Jan. 30 in the upstairs meeting room at the Boone County Library. 1st and 2nd place winners from each school were announced and awarded.
The category had a total of 40 entries from five schools. Eagle Heights submitted 6 works, Forest Heights submitted 7, Leslie Intermediate submitted 7, Skyline submitted 10 and Valley Springs submitted 10 works. Volunteers and officers of the Harrison Art League (as part of the Ozarks Art Council) sponsored the event.
A 1st and 2nd place entry from each school was recognized and given prizes.
The winners are as follows:
Eagle Heights-under art teacher Eva Brightwell
1st place, Raegen Hefley, 3rd grade with “Landscapes” in tempura paint.
2nd place, Skyler Swafford, 4th grade with portrait “Stripes”
Forest Heights-under art teacher Eva Brightwell
1st place, Stevie Sims, 4th grade, with “Pumpkins” in watercolor.
2nd place, Rylee Till-Neely, 2nd grade, with “Jack-o-lantern”
Leslie Intermediate School-under art teacher Shelby Crumley
1st place, Rory Norwood, 6th grade, with “Red barn, snowy scene”
2nd place, Miles Couch, 6th grade, with “Black Tree, cedar trees, mountains”
Skyline Heights Elementary-under art teacher Kelsey Brightwell
1st place, Maelea Hatch, 4th grade, with a pencil portrait sketch
2nd place, Macee Knop, 4th grade, with a pencil portrait sketch
Valley Springs Elementary-under art teacher Deloris Smith
1st place, Damien Derosier, 5th grade, with “City Scape” with colored pencil and sharpie
2nd place, Jensen Spears, 5th grade, with “Airplane”
The 7th through 12th-grade art show followed with 55 entries from seven schools. Alpena Schools had 7 entries, Flippin submitted 10, Harrison High School brought in 19, Jasper submitted 13, Kingston brought 3 and Valley Springs had 10 submissions.
The works were displayed and observed in the mezzanine at the Boone County Library. An awards ceremony was held on Feb. 27 to announce the winners. The winners from each school are as follows:
Alpena High School-under art teacher Joe Quigley
1st place, Olivia Dolloff, 9th grade, with “Dragons”
2nd place, Coley Turner, 12th grade, with “Best Buddies”
Flippin Middle School-under art teacher Cheryl Blasdel
1st place, Hayden Echols, 8th grade, with “Lake/Tree” watercolor
2nd place, Andrianne Benedict, 7th grade, with pointillism “Cow”
Flippin High School-under art teacher Cheryl Blasdel
1st place, Brenna Metts, 11th grade, with “Trumpet Player” in black and white
2nd place, Karissa Herron, 11th grade, with “Self Portrait and Baby” in white on black
Harrison High School-under art teacher Amanda Dupree
1st place, Brenna Larson, 10th grade, with “Blue Clown and Birds” in Acrylic
2nd place, Martina Berti, 11th grade, with “Reflective Musical Notes” black and white photo
Harrison High School-under art teacher Allison Harris
1st place, Noelle Hutchcraft, 11th grade, with “Charcoal Hallway w/ Colored Windows”
2nd place, Lexy Morris, 10th grade, with “Dingo” in pencil
Valley Springs High School-under art teacher Laurie Jones
1st place, Sadie Biggs, 12th grade, with “Colorful Cow”
2nd place, Jade Hill, 11th grade, with “Shark in the Wave”
Jasper Jr. High and High School-under art teacher Lena Nguyen
1st place, Rebekah Lawson, 11th grade, with “Soft Pastel Social Issue Study”
2nd place, Malia Weeden 10th grade, with “Still Life and Angle Study”
Kingston Jr. High and High School-under art teacher Amanda Anderson
1st place, Emily Reynolds, 11th grade, with “Girl/Braids” pencil shading
2nd place, Paige Randall, 7th grade, with “Foot/Sneakers”
The Harrison High School also brought in a group of Tim Burton inspired kiln-fired clay sculpture figurines for the downstairs display case for the library.
