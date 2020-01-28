The Searcy County Historical Society will meet at 7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 31 in the First Christian Church in Marshall to hear ever popular Susan Young of the Shiloh Museum in Springdale. Her topic will be Ted Richmond and His Wilderness Library. The name of the program is "Fighting for Things Eternal." In the early 1930s, Ted Richmond settled on Mount Sherman in Newton County and founded the Wilderness Library, providing free books to local folks for miles around. The library existed into the 1950’s, with Richmond attracting the attention of Eleanor Roosevelt, J. William Fulbright, and the Saturday Evening Post along the way.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.