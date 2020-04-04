The students at Omaha Schools are keeping in touch with teachers while keeping social distance. Students from Mrs. Gilbert’s class communicated online while using home math activities including fractions, multiplication, division, measurement, shapes, angles and symmetry.
Teachers and students practice social distancing, connect digitally
