Social Distancing, Self-Isolation and Quarantining have kept a large amount of the population at home for the last three weeks, and it sounds like there is more to come. These practices have been imposed upon us by the Center for Disease Control to keep us healthy while the COVID-19 virus is traveling around the globe.
Americans have faced mandatory quarantines before, but this is the first (and hopefully the only) instance in our lifetime. Diseases such as smallpox, tuberculosis and the plague have provoked citizens to retreat to their homes and cancel public events since the Mayflower arrived with the Pilgrims.
The late 1980’s brought a temporary period of about three weeks of simulated quarantine to my life when I contracted the Teenage Viciousness ailment that led to the dreadful Angry Mother Condition. I was grounded and forced to refrain from all social interactions. It was horrible and there was no internet. Somehow, I survived.
Today, we are all “grounded” for at least another month, but there are ways to ease the relentless boredom.
Just a few clicks of the mouse can take us to the Great Wall of China, Jupiter or the bottom of the Pacific Ocean to explore safely.
You can begin your own World Tour by visiting https://virtualschoolactivities.com and selecting a destination. The lengthy list of adventures includes Buckingham Palace, the Great Pyramids and Yosemite National Park just to name a few. Whether you choose to run with the wolves at the Wolf Conservation Center or relax while an astronaut from the International Space Station reads a story in zero gravity conditions, you will most certainly find something amazing.
Stay healthy, my friends.
