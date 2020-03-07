The University of Central Arkansas held commencement at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, and at 10 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, in the Jeff Farris Health and Physical Education Center.

The university conferred 525 undergraduate degrees and 206 graduate degrees during four ceremonies.

Congratulations to the following graduates from our area:

Stacy E. Moore of Harrison: Graduate Certificate

Brett Pate Andersen of Harrison: Bachelor of Science

Isabel L. Armstrong of Harrison: Bachelor of Science

Andrew Crawford of Harrison: Bachelor of Business Administration

Vail Electra Mathis of Harrison: Bachelor of Business Administration

Bonnie F. Murray of Harrison: Graduate Certificate

Anna Belle Sharp of Harrison: Master of Arts in Teaching

Hunter Austin Toomey of Harrison: Bachelor of Science

Laken Nichole Curtis of Lead Hill: Master of Arts in Teaching

