The University of Central Arkansas held commencement at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, and at 10 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, in the Jeff Farris Health and Physical Education Center.
The university conferred 525 undergraduate degrees and 206 graduate degrees during four ceremonies.
Congratulations to the following graduates from our area:
Stacy E. Moore of Harrison: Graduate Certificate
Brett Pate Andersen of Harrison: Bachelor of Science
Isabel L. Armstrong of Harrison: Bachelor of Science
Andrew Crawford of Harrison: Bachelor of Business Administration
Vail Electra Mathis of Harrison: Bachelor of Business Administration
Bonnie F. Murray of Harrison: Graduate Certificate
Anna Belle Sharp of Harrison: Master of Arts in Teaching
Hunter Austin Toomey of Harrison: Bachelor of Science
Laken Nichole Curtis of Lead Hill: Master of Arts in Teaching
