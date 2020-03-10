Kindergarten registration for Western Grove School will be Thursday, April 9 for children who will be entering kindergarten this fall. Registration will be held from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in the kindergarten room. Parents are urged to contact the school if they are unable to attend at that time. Early registration is essential to allow the school district to plan for the upcoming year.
Parents are requested to bring an original copy of their child’s birth certificate (not a hospital record), social security card, immunization records and an EPSDT (Early, Periodic, Screening, Diagnosis, and Treatment) screening. It is now required that each child have an EPSDT screening BEFORE entering kindergarten.
To be eligible to attend kindergarten, a student must be 5 years of age on or before August 1, 2020. No child will be allowed to enter school this fall without a copy of their birth certificate, social security number, or EPSDT screening and updated immunization record.
Please call the school to schedule an appointed time to bring your child. (870)429-5215.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.