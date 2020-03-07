Shawnee Morris has written, illustrated and published her first book at the age of 16. The book, titled M.I.A. is the first of a trilogy of adventures and fantasy based stories geared for the young adult audience. She will be appearing at the Newton County Library on Saturday, March 21 at 10 a.m. and at the Boone County Library on Wednesday, March 25 at 4 p.m. to speak of her experiences as a young author.
Shawnee’s book is available for purchase through Amazon, Barnes and Noble, Target, Walmart or via her family website, www.morrisminifarmcreations.com. You can follow her on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Twitch TV @shawneemorrisart.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.