- FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas 4-H announced the new state officers during the annual 4-H State O-Rama held in Fayetteville on the University of Arkansas campus.
- The officers campaigned throughout the summer at various events, including Teen Leader Conference, District O-Rama and State O-Rama.
- The 2019-2020 Arkansas 4-H State Officers are: president Brent Clark of Faulkner County; first vice-president Sierra Burnett of Washington County; Ouachita District vice-president Eva Berryhill from Hot Spring County; Ozark District vice-president Cody Ogden from Madison County; Delta District vice president Noralee Townsend of White County; secretary Chase Blum of Baxter County and reporter Faith Fritch of Benton County.
- Serving as a 4-H State Officer can help prepare students for their future in a number of ways, said Lori Canada, State Officer Advisor. The skills they learn during their year as officers will be a basis for their confidence and poise in any endeavor they.
- The Arkansas 4-H State Officer team is comprised of a president, first-vice president, three district vice-presidents, secretary and a reporter. Each district elected a representative for the Arkansas 4-H state officer team during the District O-Rama events held in June.
- 4-H State officers also get the chance to travel the state while working on events and their skills.
- “They will be representing Arkansas 4-H throughout the state,” Canada said. “ Some specific skills that the officers will grow in will be public speaking, interacting with sponsors and administrators of various organizations.”
- “Each year the officer team has their own personality and they grow and develop throughout the year,” Canada said. “This year, the officers are very collaborative and have an understanding of the obligations that are ahead of them.”
- The 2018-2019 officers handed over responsibilities to the incoming officers during the State O-Rama closing assembly on July 25.
- “The experiences that they will have throughout this upcoming year will be with them for the rest of their lives,” Canada said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.