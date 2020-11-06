The three night revival with the Houston family from Houston, Texas was very rich in knowledge of the word. A big thank you to all of our visitors home people who were in attendance. We had several visitors from the Hollister an Branson area. The weather this week has been absolutely beautiful! Carl and I were able to make a shopping trip to the Sam’s Club in Springfield, Missouri. This was the first time we ventured out on a shopping trip like that since early Spring this year. Lee Hankins and her friend Shirley also took a day out for a shopping trip.

