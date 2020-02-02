Pastors Ricky and Morna Stone, Ron and Brenda Anderson and Carl and I traveled to Fort Worth, Texas, for a week of Ministry Meetings hosted by Kenneth Copeland Ministries. We returned home on Friday of this week. The meetings were very inspirational and informative. The Speakers were some of our most favorite speakers. That list included Kenneth Copeland, Billye Brim, Rick Rinner, Jerry Savelle, Jessie Duplantis, and Jeremy Pearsons. Carl and I always look forward to this annual minister conferences at the Kenneth Copeland Ministries Properties in Lake Worth, Texas. Lake Worth joins Fort Worth. This year the weather was favorable. We have been there when it was very cold and a heavy coat was needed. Before I experienced for myself, I thought the Dallas-Fort Worth area would have mild weather even in the winter time. That does not hold true! There are no mountains or hills to block the wind and the wind blows most of the time.
News from Batavia
- by THELMA RAMSEY thelmaramsey@cox.net
-
- Updated
- 0
