Irene Moore’s nephew, Max Rayfield and his wife and two grandchildren from McKinney, Texas were here last weekend visiting with Howard and Irene and their family. They brought their two grandchildren because they wanted them to see the place where their grandparents Dalton and Velma Ramsey had live for many years. They also took them to Branson for a day of fun while they were here. Howard and Irene’s son Darryl came up from Knoxville, Tennessee to visit with the family. Paula Moore and Tony Moore and his family stopped in and spent time with the family. They all did a lot of reminiscing of times gone by in the yesteryears. Irene went into town one day last week and visited with Ellen Beauchamp. Ellen and her husband have been friends with the Moore family for years. Ellen’s husband passed away around Christmas time in 2020. I have been told there where was a recent break-in at one of the homes here in the Batavia community. So be on alert for anything activity out of the ordinary.
