Shirley Jones, Lee Hankins and I made a trip to Fayetteville this last week. I had an appointment at McDonald Eye Associates. After that visit we had a nice sit down lunch together and later went shopping. We enjoyed that day visiting together and shopping. Carl Ramsey has been on vacation from his work place this past week. Carl and I visited briefly with Charlene Smith and her son Roger Smith. It was nice to have the time to stop and visit. I spent a lot of time this last summer getting prepared for my missions trip to India and had not spend any time checking on my neighbors. Charlene said Clinton is doing good health wise. He is able to drive his car and go about wherever he wants to. The old store building has sold. I have not visited with Betty Knight yet to find out what the plan for the building is. Associate Pastor, Clayton Journagan will be preaching at Batavia Assembly of God on Sunday, Sept. 29 at 10:45 a.m Following the service the youth group will be serving grab and go lunches to raise money for Speed the Light. Everyone is invited. Batavia Assembly of God will be hosting it's annual Fall Festival on Saturday, Oct. 12th, from 4 to 7 p.m. There will be food, games and candy. Everyone is invited.

