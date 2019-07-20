Fifteen individuals participated in our Convertible/Motorcycle sightseeing tour last Saturday. We took the scenic route to Leslie, Arkansas. Our route took us on highway 14 out of Yellville then through Harriett, Big Flat, Timbo and on to Leslie. Jerry and Janice Harris Joined us for lunch at the SkyLark cafe after they had attended the funeral service for Ulys Youngblood. Lee Hankins and Rosie Reynolds went on a shopping trip to Branson one day this week. They enjoyed the day out shopping and visiting together. Pastors Phillip and Rachel Collie recently attended Kids Camp in Hot Springs. Conner and Carson Collie and James and Paislee Owens, all of Batavia, attended. There was lots of rain, but they still had a great time and had awesome church services. Batavia Assembly of God will be hosting Vacation Bible School beginning Monday, July 22 through Friday, July 26, 2019. VBS will be from 6 to 8:45 p.m. nightly. There will be classes for pre-K to 6th grade, with lots of fun crafts, music and Bible lessons. Dinner will be served nightly to those attending. Friday evening will be “Family Night,” where the children will invite their families to attend with them for a brief ceremony, food and games. There will be inflatables and everything will be free. Buses will run Monday through Thursday, if you need a ride please call the church at 870-741-3660. To save time at registration, you can pre-register at www.BataviaAG.com. Pastors Phillip and Rachel Collie would like to invite everyone to bring their children to “Roar” VBS, the students will be blessed.
