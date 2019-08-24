Members of Restoration Life Fellowship had a work day at the church last Saturday. Windows were cleaned, flowers and ornaments dusted, nursery toys sanitized, shrubs trimmed and a new air conditioner installed in the Fellowship Hall Kitchen. We had a lot of fun working together and doing a lot of those chores that often get pushed out to “someday”. Pastor Rick provided breakfast food including sausage and egg & biscuit sandwiches for everyone. Pastors Ricky and Morna Stone made a trip to Fayetteville Monday of this week for a follow-up visit with Morna’s doctors.
The youth group from Batavia Assembly of God took a trip to Bull Shoals Lake on Saturday, Aug. 17th, where they rented a pontoon boat and enjoyed a day on the lake swimming and grilling. Adults who attended were Buddy and Nellie Mills, Tony and Frances Moore, Youth Pastors Clayton and Brenna Journagan, Pastor Rachel Collie and Mollie Harris. Sunday, Aug. 18, the family of Fayetta Hicks threw her a surprise 80th birthday party at Batavia Assembly of God following the morning service. Pastor Phillip Collie recognized Fayetta during service with a card and words of appreciation for her many years of dedication to Batavia Assembly of God. Marsha Carter and Earlene Hicks did an excellent job decorating and preparing for the party. Byron Carter and Billy Conklin cooked hamburgers and hot dogs for the party guest. There were many family members, church family and friends in attendance. Fayetta's birthday was Aug. 21.
On Aug. 23, Batavia Assembly of God will celebrate its 83rd Anniversary as a church. There will be a Homecoming Service on Sunday Aug. 25 at 10:45 a.m. Pastors Phillip and Rachel Collie would like to invite the community and everyone who has ever been acquainted with the church, whether through the Christian school or the church. There will be a pot luck meal following the service. The evening service will be dismissed Aug. 25. For more information, please contact Pastor Collie at 870-741-3660. Bennie and Anna Hampton of Dover, the parents of Pastor Rachel Collie of Batavia Assembly of God, visited the Collie's on Friday, August 16th. They visited Bennie's sister, Wanda and Don Ruble of Harrison, before meeting the Collie's to go and pick up Conner and Carson from school. They had a good visit and ate dinner at Jaime's. Batavia Assembly of God will be hosting an Open House on Wednesday, Aug. 28th, at 6:30 p.m. If you are a parent/guardian of a little one or teenager, you are invited to the Open House to tour the facilities, meet the staff and find out what happens at church on Wednesday evenings. There will be a Foam Slip-n-slide so be sure to bring
