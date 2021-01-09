The Batavia Friendship Club has decided to postpone their monthly meetings until Easter timeframe. Richard Smith said he had an appointment with a doctor in Springfield to get some testing due to certain symptoms he is experiencing. Brenda and Doyle Smith stopped by my house one day this week to let me visit briefly with my brother. This is the first time I have had opportunity to see him since he got the COVID curse. His doctor reported that the pneumonia that had developed for the second time is now clearing up nicely.
