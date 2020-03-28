Greetings from Capps. Life in the “new normal” continues. I'm still working a few days per week as our nursery is pretty open air and folks are still getting their flowers and gardens put in. That can give people something to do since we have more time at home now. Since church services have been canceled, most people are staying in touch by phone or social media and making sure everyone has food, medicine, etc . Pastor Eddie from Capps Full Gospel did a video message from home, many congregations are doing the same thing. Capps Batavia Fire Department had a call last Sunday. A downed power line in Batavia but thankfully no fire. Entergy got there and got the power off and cleared the line. Our monthly training was canceled as we have a large group but we'll be finishing up our basics early next month with a smaller group. We've been in touch with our neighbors to make sure they're ok, not a bad idea to get to know them, you never know when you may need help or could be of help. Take care of yourself, stay rested, active and informed but don't stress out or obsess. The serenity prayer comes to mind. Blessings, Doug

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.