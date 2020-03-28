Greetings from Capps. Life in the “new normal” continues. I'm still working a few days per week as our nursery is pretty open air and folks are still getting their flowers and gardens put in. That can give people something to do since we have more time at home now. Since church services have been canceled, most people are staying in touch by phone or social media and making sure everyone has food, medicine, etc . Pastor Eddie from Capps Full Gospel did a video message from home, many congregations are doing the same thing. Capps Batavia Fire Department had a call last Sunday. A downed power line in Batavia but thankfully no fire. Entergy got there and got the power off and cleared the line. Our monthly training was canceled as we have a large group but we'll be finishing up our basics early next month with a smaller group. We've been in touch with our neighbors to make sure they're ok, not a bad idea to get to know them, you never know when you may need help or could be of help. Take care of yourself, stay rested, active and informed but don't stress out or obsess. The serenity prayer comes to mind. Blessings, Doug
