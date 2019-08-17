Greetings from Capps. Hopefully everyone is ready for school to start. Please remember to watch out for children and buses, especially along Highway 392. Last Tuesday's article in the Times mentioned over 800 incidents of people disregarding flashing bus lights in one day in Arkansas.
The rain last week was sure nice, almost 4 inches at our place. It sure got steamy for a few days afterwards, more normal now. The Homesteaders Swap meet will be today (Saturday) from 8-noon at the Capps Ministorage on Old Capps Road off Highway 392. Pastor Dave Grants’ son-in-law, Jim Childress, will be ministering this Sunday morning at Restoration Life Church in Batavia at 10:30 a.m. and at Capps Full Gospel on Sunday night at 6:30 p.m. He and his wife Sandy travel and minister worldwide. The Capps Batavia Fire Department will have their training meeting on Monday night at 7 p.m. at the Capps firehouse on Old Capps. Thankfully its been quiet for the last few weeks but we've had a busy summer. I, for one, am looking forward to fall when things slow down a bit and the weather cools down. Until next week, blessings, Doug
