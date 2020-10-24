Greetings from Capps. We're so thankful to finally get some rain, about an inch at our place between Sunday and Monday. All the coats and sweaters come out just in time for the weather to warm up again. We did have a very light frost one morning also. We had our church work day at Restoration Life Fellowship in Batavia last Saturday, also the Homesteaders Swap Meet in Capps and the Fall Festival at Capps Full Gospel so lots going on. It was cool and windy but overall pretty nice. The Allan Family Bluegrass Band played and they were very good. I have to admit, their young guitarist was nearly as good as Pastor Eddie Reed. Don't forget to let your Pastors let how much you appreciate them during October (Clergy appreciation month) During tough times we seem to lean on them more but they also need our support. I just finished the latest issue of “Oak Leaves” from the Boone County History Museum and it substantiated what Bill Ray Lewis told me about the train vs milk truck collision in 1946. Having lived near the railroad tracks in the past, I remember the trains whistling as they rumbled down the tracks. Simpler times for sure. Early voting started last Monday so be sure to get out and cast your ballot, absentee is popular this year or vote in person on election day. We're blessed to live in what is still the greatest and freest nation on earth.
