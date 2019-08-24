Greetings from Capps. The dog days of summer drag on, I'm looking forward to Fall (hopefully we'll have one this year) and some cooler weather. As of this writing, the temperature index is over 100 today, Monday. Tomorrow is supposed to be hot as well. Best to stay in out of the heat if possible and remember to check on elderly neighbors. Our neighbors' cows are starting to calve, we had one born last week, just missed the birth but his mama was cleaning him off when I looked out the window. Think there are about six more on the way.
Our good friends Leo and Sally Wakefield's son Leo arrived on Friday for a visit from Alaska, they haven't seen him for about five years so they're making up for lost time.
Evangelist Jim Childress ministered last Sunday morning at Restoration Life in Batavia and at Capps Full Gospel in the evening. My wife Jennifer and I attended both services and he preached timely messages at both. He left early Monday morning for his home in Dallas. His wife Sandy, Pastor Dave Grant's daughter, wasn't able to come with him as she is the head of the music program at Christ for the Nations Bible College there and Monday was their first day of classes. Monday evening was the regularly scheduled training meeting for the Capps-Batavia Fire Department. As always, your submissions of past news or upcoming events are welcome, just be sure to get them to me by Sunday night or early Monday morning for the following Saturday's edition. Blessings, Doug
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.