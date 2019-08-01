Greetings from Capps. My wife, Jennifer, and I had a fabulous lunch at Clark Creek Farms restaurant on the Square last Saturday. We had a nice chat with Ronnie Long, the owner and hope more businesses will open downtown. From there we went 3 doors down to the Lyric Theater for an over-the-top performance of Beauty and the Beast. What a talented group of wonderfully directed youth. Bravo. We ended up seated right next to Margaret from our church and her oldest daughter. I couldn't have asked for a nicer birthday. We had 2 calls for the Capps-Batavia VFD, one false alarm and a cooking smoke issue.
The Seventh Day Adventist church in Capps welcomed a new Pastor this month. We look forward to meeting him soon. In other church news, there was a big wedding at Capps Full Gospel last Saturday. Will Simpson and Ashley Paul exchanged vows, we wish them the best. The Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Capps on the corner of Hwy 392 and Old Capps invites the community to their open house today (Saturday) from 10-2. The church is quite the historical landmark and they've just finished remodeling. I believe it's around 100 years old. The Homesteaders Swap Meet will be today (Saturday) also from 8-12 at the Capps Mini Storage on Old Capps Road just off Hwy 392. Admission is free and $5 to set up a booth. Wow, 2 free events without leaving town! I always appreciate your feedback and suggestions and welcome submissions about people, happenings and events in the Capps area. Blessings, Doug
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.