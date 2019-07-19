Greetings from Capps. It’s hard to believe that we’ve lived here a whole year already, how the time flies. I don’t think about my old life in the Denver, Colorado suburbs much anymore what with being active with 3 great church fellowships, the farm, working part time, volunteer work with Capps Batavia Fire and Hillcrest home and the Colonel’s coffee club at the Townhouse café when I get a chance. All I can say is that rural life agrees with me, less stress, less traffic, less hassle and generally, more simplicity.
We did have 2 calls to respond to in the last week from Capps Batavia Fire, a CO alarm in Batavia and a smoking ceiling fan in the Capps proper area. I guess there was a car fire on Hwy 65 the week before but I wasn’t aware of that one. Monday night was the regular fire meeting and training session, great for us newcomers and the veterans alike.
As I mentioned in my last article, the Homesteaders Swap Meet has been postponed until Saturday, August 3. You can access buyers and sellers on the Facebook page in the meantime. It’s a great place to look for animals, supplies, craft items and more.
Our good friend Leo Wakefield needed an additional surgery to repair his kneecap on Monday, it went well and he came home on Tuesday. We’re trusting the Lord that this will be the last one as he’s really been through it over the last 14 months. His wife Sally has been a real trooper through it all.
The rain and cooler temperatures were a nice switch on Monday and Tuesday but may have prevented a few folks from getting all their hay cut and baled beforehand. As always, I’d like to hear your news of family visits, events, church meetings or anything Capps-worthy (Is that a word? I guess it is now). You can call or email me with your news by Monday afternoon for the following Saturday’s edition. Blessings, Doug
