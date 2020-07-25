Greetings from Capps. Last week was busy with work and trying to retrofit space in one of our old barns to house our 2 Nubian doelings, which we'll pick up on Tuesday in Berryville. A friend in Capps proper called and said he'd gotten photos of some black bears that had been snooping around his place in Capps the last few weeks. I believed him but got first hand experience when we surprised a juvenile one on Saturday night at our place. It was working on it's second chicken by the time I got out there and made enough noise to scare it off into the woods. I thought since Tom Cat has taken on some big predators that he might take it on but he made himself scarce. I’m sure the dry weather has made it slim pickens for them. My blackberry patch didn't produce much this year, probably contributing to this bears’ appetite, it looked quite scrawny and hungry. Remember to keep trash, pet food, animal feed, etc in secure containers and you'll be less likely to have an unwanted visit. Capps Batavia Fire responded to 2 afternoon brush fires, one on Sunday and one on Monday. Both right off Hwy 412, burning trash piles that got out of control. Things are very dry and hot right now so please keep burning to a minimum and use common sense. Quick response and low winds enabled us to get both fires put out quickly. Speaking of fires, Bill Ray Lewis ( he was the one who spotted the bears) was telling me about memories he had of the tomato cannery in Capps, one of 6 in the area. He remembers his Daddy hauling ripe tomatoes there and a big rainwater collection tank they had that he used to go swimming in. I guess one night the cannery burned down and everyone came out to watch. Afterwards, a bunch of men pulled down the big chimney and that was the end of that. Next Saturday, August 1 will be the Homesteaders Swap Meet from 8-12 noon at the Capps Mini Storage on Old Capps Road off Hwy 392. Hard to believe we're looking at August already, seems like time has accelerated, maybe it has. Blessings to you and yours, Doug
