Greetings from Capps. It's definitely beginning to feel more like summer this week. Gorgeous dry and sunny weather has been a welcome relief and ended what was a very long mud season. Lots of folks in the area are busy cutting hay as well with fields getting dry enough. 5th Sunday song service at Capps Full Gospel was very good last Sunday with a bluegrass feel including mandolin, banjo and slide guitar. Attendance at area churches still seems a bit light but is picking up as people gradually ease back into their routines. Capps Batavia Fire had a call Sunday morning for a brush fire, we were on our way to church so we got detoured and never did locate the fire. Updated equipment arrived last week and we'll begin training with it right away. The Homesteaders Swap Meet will be today (Saturday) at the Capps Mini Storage on Old Capps Road off Hwy 392 from 9 a.m to 12p.m. and again on the 3rd Saturday of the month. You can also check it out on Facebook. Hopefully, we'll all be able to see friends and family, enjoy some restaurant meals and enjoy the great outdoors this summer as things open up. Blessings, Doug
