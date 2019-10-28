“They helped everyone his neighbor; and everyone said to his brother, be of good courage.” Isaiah 41:6
Thanks to a large number of neighbors and friends who helped with the success of the annual chili supper-auction for the Compton Volunteer Fire Department. The support and hard work of so many people resulted in around $4,000 to be used for construction of the new firehouse.
It is rather encouraging to live around Compton where neighbors help others. Our community is blessed to have dedicated volunteers with the Compton Fire Department. Thanks to all of them and to Garland Matlock, Fire Chief, who works a lot to keep things organized.
Pat Henley was happy that her granddaughter was first place winner in the Paige Slap Memorial 5K. Callie Edgemon entered the 5K which was in Ponca and she was excited to win a medal for first place. Her late grandpa Mike Henley would probably have said, “And let us run with patience the race that is set before us.” Callie also had to have perseverance and practice to run a 5K and win a medal. Congratulations to her.
The recent revival over at Kingston had really good preaching and worship services. Craig Villines preached and because the services were so good, they continued for two weeks instead of only one.
Dee Hickman has completed training at the Police Academy in Camden. Dee is happy now to be employed with the Arkansas Highway Police. He is working throughout several counties around Morrilton, where he and Becca live.
Samatha (Davidson) McKinley celebrated her birthday on Oct. 24. We hope that she had a very happy day.
It was not easy to endure a chain reaction episode in the edge of the woods last week. A huge rock fell off the moving dolly, the dolly flipped backwards, and I got knocked flat down on the ground. However, you just can’t stay down and keep bawling when a Great Dane is licking your face! All that sympathy from Big Dog helped.
Bob and Janet Hickman enjoyed their company for Sunday dinner last week. Their granddaughter and great-granddaughters, Kayla Villines, Gracie and Nora Mae were there after church at County Line Baptist.
The Ponca Volunteer Fire Department is hosting Firewise Day today, Oct. 26, in Ponca. They will have information about keeping your home and property safe from wildfires.
That’s all, folks.
