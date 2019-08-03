Hello Diamond City!! I hope everyone had a wonderful week.
Shari Marshal stated there is a Movie, How to Train Your Dragon, to be shown on August 10 at the community center from 2-4p.m. Sponsored by Parks and Recreation.
Pastor Don is needing prayers, he has a broken leg.
Walter Ubiles needing prayers.
The Community Potluck had a good turnout. The citizens are talking about making this a monthly event. If you would like to see this happened talk to your neighbors and give feedback.
This weeks Veteran is Adrian Desilva. Please thank this person for their service!!
Do Not forget Music on the Patio at Diamond Hills Country Club every Saturday night. Starts about 7p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.