Hello Diamond City! I hope everyone had a great week. Please make sure to
check on elderly neighbors during this heat.
Our veteran for the week is Walter Erspamer. If you see this person. Thank them
for their service.
There will be not music on the patio this week at Diamond City Country Club.
I also want to let everyone know you need to mark your calendars The Buckshot
Band will be playing at Katie and Adrians Saturday, August 31. Food starts at 6pm
music starts at 7pm
The Good Neighbor Food Cupboard will be having the Chili Supper Saturday
October 12, 5-7pm. The Chili supper provides funding for the Thanksgiving and
Christmas baskets for families in need. They will be auctioning off many great
items.
If you have anything that needs to be shared please let me know at
I hope everyone has a wonderful week and watch for the children back at
school!!!!
