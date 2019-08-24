Hello Diamond City! I hope everyone had a great week. Please make sure to

check on elderly neighbors during this heat.

Our veteran for the week is Walter Erspamer. If you see this person. Thank them

for their service.

There will be not music on the patio this week at Diamond City Country Club.

I also want to let everyone know you need to mark your calendars The Buckshot

Band will be playing at Katie and Adrians Saturday, August 31. Food starts at 6pm

music starts at 7pm

The Good Neighbor Food Cupboard will be having the Chili Supper Saturday

October 12, 5-7pm. The Chili supper provides funding for the Thanksgiving and

Christmas baskets for families in need. They will be auctioning off many great

items.

If you have anything that needs to be shared please let me know at

vlmcentire1967@gmail.com.

I hope everyone has a wonderful week and watch for the children back at

school!!!!

