Hello Diamond City!! I hope you all have been staying cool this week. Make sure to keep checking on your neighbors in this heat.

Do Not forget the Paige Slape Memorial Golf Tournament Saturday, August 17.

Our veteran for the week is Leon Edwards. Thank you for your service.

Fishing report from Stews Tackle is in:

Week 13

Clay Maxey Vexus Big Bass Tie 4.52. Downes/Moore-Billy/Jody

Big Smallmouth 3.40lb Brook Tabor/Drew Tabor

1st Billy/Jody 13.27lb

2nd Downes/Moore. 12.87lb

3rd Donald Wray/Josh Wray 11.26lb

Week 14

Clay Maxey Vexus Big Bass 4.15lb Jeremy Hardin/Lucas Madison

Big Smallmouth 2.82lb Erik Stewart/Jackson Roberts

1st Michael B/Garret Jones 10.89lb

2nd Shawn Ricketts/Mark Jenkins 10.57lb

3rd Brock Tabor/Drew Tabor 9.79lb

Week 15

Clay Maxey Vexus Big Bass 3.40lb Ronnie/Robert

Big Smallmouth 3.18lb Brad Estes/Austin Qualls

1st Garrett Jones/Michael 11.81lb

2nd Brad Estes/Austin Qualls 10.26lb

2rd Kevin Mcclellen/Jared 10.05lb

Week 16

Clay Maxey Vexus Big Bass 4.78lb Chad Whited/Rodney Ply

Big Smallmouth 2.95lb Erik Stewart/Jackson Roberts

1st Jeff/JD Hill 12.14lb

2nd Erik/Jackson 10.06lb

3rd Don/Don 9.79lb

Congrats to all who were fishing.

Diamond City Volunteer Firefighters need Volunteers. If you are interested please call Glenda at 870-754-7071.

