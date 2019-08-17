Hello Diamond City!! I hope you all have been staying cool this week. Make sure to keep checking on your neighbors in this heat.
Do Not forget the Paige Slape Memorial Golf Tournament Saturday, August 17.
Our veteran for the week is Leon Edwards. Thank you for your service.
Fishing report from Stews Tackle is in:
Week 13
Clay Maxey Vexus Big Bass Tie 4.52. Downes/Moore-Billy/Jody
Big Smallmouth 3.40lb Brook Tabor/Drew Tabor
1st Billy/Jody 13.27lb
2nd Downes/Moore. 12.87lb
3rd Donald Wray/Josh Wray 11.26lb
Week 14
Clay Maxey Vexus Big Bass 4.15lb Jeremy Hardin/Lucas Madison
Big Smallmouth 2.82lb Erik Stewart/Jackson Roberts
1st Michael B/Garret Jones 10.89lb
2nd Shawn Ricketts/Mark Jenkins 10.57lb
3rd Brock Tabor/Drew Tabor 9.79lb
Week 15
Clay Maxey Vexus Big Bass 3.40lb Ronnie/Robert
Big Smallmouth 3.18lb Brad Estes/Austin Qualls
1st Garrett Jones/Michael 11.81lb
2nd Brad Estes/Austin Qualls 10.26lb
2rd Kevin Mcclellen/Jared 10.05lb
Week 16
Clay Maxey Vexus Big Bass 4.78lb Chad Whited/Rodney Ply
Big Smallmouth 2.95lb Erik Stewart/Jackson Roberts
1st Jeff/JD Hill 12.14lb
2nd Erik/Jackson 10.06lb
3rd Don/Don 9.79lb
Congrats to all who were fishing.
Diamond City Volunteer Firefighters need Volunteers. If you are interested please call Glenda at 870-754-7071.
