A request has come out to please remove yard sale sign after your sale.
If you are interested, or know someone who is interested in driving a bus route for Lead Hill SD, please call 870-436-5250.
Lead Hill Cheer Squad Night takes place 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug 27. Join in to support the squad
Lead Hill Tigers Basketball Camp for boys and girls 3rd grade to 6th takes place this Monday thru Thursday in the new gym from 3:45 to 5:30 pm (students may stay after school). This is a free event. Forms have been distributed to students. Camp Directors are Derek Rogers, head boys coach and Andy Munday, head girls coach. Camp will emphasis positive communication, team attitude; goal setting; work ethic; and the fundamentals. Parents must have students picked up by 5:30 p.m. at the gym. Forms must be filled out and returned to the students homeroom teacher, the office or one of the coaches.
Happy 31st wedding anniversary to Kenny and Jan Sproul Aug. 27, Dave and Kay Farrar Aug. 30 and happy anniversary to James & Carolyn Harris on Sept. 1.
A little birdie asked me to send out Birthday Wishes to Sylvia Craig Aug. 31.
Visiting with my friend and “coffee click buddy” John Blizzard is his daughter Jan of Crestview, Florida. her daughter Jennifer Whitey and Jennifer’s son Nate Whitey of Mustang, Oklahoma. Jans son, Jeremy Mings and his daughters Suzy, and Ali of Cambridge, Illinois. The group enjoyed their time together visiting with their dad, grandfather an great grandfather. They enjoyed playing games, walks to the lake watching deer and blowing bubbles.
Would like to remind everyone that the American Legion Post 340, Diamond City, host bingo every Thursday night. Early Bird starts at 6 p.m. with the kitchen open and regular bingo at 7 p.m. For information call David Gaines at (870) 436-5540.
Our next Park Pickin’s Flea Market takes place September 7 from 8 a.m to 2 p.m. at the Lead Hill City Park. A 10x10 spot is $5; does not include tables. “Bring ‘yer stuff”. For information call, Mary Farmer, Chamber President, at 870-436-7388
