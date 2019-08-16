School is back in session. Slow down driving through the zones.
Myself, along with Kenny & Jan Sproul and my cousin Carolyn enjoyed an evening with the Glenn Miller Orchestra at the Lyric Theater. Other neighbors in the audience were Nancy Groen with her son Aaron and his girlfriend Scharlene, Embry and Bonita Raley, Mildred and Lee Hampton, John Blizzard and his daughter Jan, and what looked like a sold out house. This is an amazing band. I think we are honored to have them here in Harrison. Much appreciation to all those at the theater who made this event happen.
August 31, a Labor Day Celebration takes place at Katie and Adrain’s Lakeside Resort in Diamond City. Featured band will be “The Buck Shot”, an area favorite. Cost is $15. Early purchase is $12. Free hot dogs for the Kids. For information call 870-422-2668.
Lead Hill School appreciates all who came out to enjoy their open house.
Visiting with Kathy Goodie was daughter Amy Townsend from Imperial Missouri. Mother daughter had fun running around Branson and spending time on the lake.
My Cousin Carolyn returned from a months vacation to California where she visited with daughter Jody and Mike in Gilroy, sister Betsy in Redding and visited with family and friends in Eureka where she attended her 55th High School Reunion.
A message from Lead Hill Fire Chief, Herbert O’Brian. Lead Hill Fire Department petition drive is ongoing to add fire dues automatically to property tax statements. All that have property in the Lead Hill Fire District please help support your Fire Department. You must be a registered voter and live in the Lead Hill Fire District, Boone County. Call Herbert at 870-715-5696 for questions or to make arrangements to have him meet and sign the petition
