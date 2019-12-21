Wishing all a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!
At our “Christmas on the Hill” event the Christmas Parade winners are Girl Scouts, CTE, & Marjie Jenkins. The Ugly Sweater winner was Ashley Peerce. Grand prize winner of the Baking Contest was Rhonda Hawkins.
The Lead Hill School Choir sang Christmas carols around the area. I listened at the L.H. Arvest Bank. This group is really talented.
There’s a couple events going on in Diamond City for the Kiddo’s today. From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Diamond City Community Center is hosting a Christmas Party with Santa and lots of goodies. Later this evening from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. come out and to “Polar Express Movie Night” at the Lord of the Lake Lutheran Church, Diamond City. Bring your sleeping bags and come dressed in your pajamas. There’ll be hot chocolate and Christmas goodies. Mom and Dad, if you have last minute Christmas shopping to do, you can drop the kiddos off. Questions? Contact Jacob Powell, Shari Marshall, Stepheny Powell or Sharlene Hudson on Facebook.
On Christmas Eve at 5:30 p.m., Diamond City United Methodist Church with Rev. Rocky Starnes will host a candlelight service. Everyone is welcome to come celebrate the birth of Jesus.
Mr. Patrick O'Sullivan with Blue & You Foundation for a Healthier Arkansas visited the Good Neighbor Food Cupboard. The Blue & You Foundation gave the food cupboard a grant to purchase a walk-in-freezer which enabled the pantry to buy in bulk and have storage for food to feed families in need of assistance in the community.
Attention Home School parents. Lead Hill School District has an online program they are inviting you to check out and be a part of. For more information contact Superintendent Tami Richey at (870) 754-9868 or richey@leadhillschools.net
Need a paper? Diamond City now has a newspaper stand right outside the DC City Hall.
