The 34th McKinney Family Reunion took place last Saturday at the DC Community Center. Edna (McKinney) Gardener along with around 55 others ranging from 5 months to 103 year old Lona Moore enjoyed a nice afternoon. Good food, games and goodies for the little ones.
Lead Hill Baptist Church said farewell and good luck to Youth Pastor Michael Wilson and wife Cortney. Michael was ordained at L.H.B.C. and spent five years as Youth Pastor. The couple will be returning to the Springfield area where Michael works. All enjoyed refreshments and good fellowship. Michael with be missed by all.
Lead Hill School District will be providing school supplies to K-12 students. This does not include backpacks or specialty items.
Ademar and Jimmie Lou Nuessner attended the Wedding Shower of their grandson Evan Nuessner, of Fayetteville, and Sara Farr, of Dallas Texas, at Bentonville last Sunday. The Wedding is planned for October 26 in Fayetteville. The couple met at the University of Arkansas Fayetteville.
Happy Birthday to Jody Farmer July 27, Betty Hubener July 29, Harvey Hall July 31st , Janice Gibson August 1st, Happy Birthday to John Baker on Aug. 2nd , BJ King August 7, and Happy Birthday to Mildred Hampton, Cathy Jarvi and Joan Hall, all celebrating August 8 , Happy Birthday to Don Riechers August 4th . Prayers and wishes for a speedy recovery. Word has it that he is coming along well with rehab at Hillcrest in Harrison.
A message from our Fire Chief, Herbert O’Brian. The Lead Hill Fire Department petition drive is ongoing to have fire dues automatically added to property tax statement. We are trying to get all that have property in the Fire District to help support the Fire Dept. You must be a registered voter and live in the Lead Hill Fire District, Boone County. Please call Herbert at 870-715- 5696 for questions or to make arrangements to have him meet and sign the petition.
Senior Picture Date is August 8 from 9am to 11:45 at Lead Hill School. All Seniors must be photographed for the yearbook and senior class with tux/drape. Parents of seniors are strongly encourage to have your photos taken on this day prior to school starting. If you cannot make it on this day, you will be allowed to take them on normal picture day during the school year. Please call 866-517-7469 for questions.
Next Saturday the movie “How to Train Your Dragon” will be playing at Diamond City Community Center from 2 to 4pm. There will be popcorn and drinks at intermission. Please have children picked up after the show. Everyone is welcome.
