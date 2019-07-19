Many years of happiness to just married couple Jason Hutcheson and Candra Conway, July 13 in Franklin,Tennessee.
For those of you who do not look or have facebook or a computer, many are sharing a big shout out to our Mayor Cale Thompson who worked tirelessly make our town look great over the 4th of July week. Also much appreciation to all those who helped. To see an elected official with a weed eater on the 4th of July proves the right choice was made.
Winners of the 2019 July 4th Car Show were: Original Auto-Carolyn Preis with a 1978 Pontiac Trans Am; Original Truck-Jim Clarkson's 1929 Ford 1/4 Ton Truck; Modified Auto-Tommy Slaughter's 1925 Hudson 2-Door Sedan; Modified Truck- Dick Siefert's 1935 Diamond T; Mustang-Anthony Hall's 2006 Ford Mustang; Cycle-Zaden Burleson's 2003 Bougett; Rat Rod-Terry Meyer's 1937 Chevy Rat Rod Truck; Corvette was-Chuck Archer's 1998 Chevy Corvette. Kids: Elizabeth, Evelyn, & Eleanor Archer's Razor Scooter. Best of Show: ;3rd Tommy Slaughter; 2nd Terry Meyer, and 1st Jim Clarkson.
Winners of the Lead Hill Picnic 3 on 3 Basketball Tournament Team “Bit Wolf” with Ben Glldhue of Washington DC, David Cornwell.
Annie Fournier appreciated all her friends for their prayers and support during their most trying times.
Fred and Edna Gardner enjoyed a visit with nephew Kevin League from Newton, Kansas and brother in law Tom Coke from Wichita, Kansas last week. They enjoyed driving around the Ozark country side.
Lead Hill Fire Department is in need of Firefighters. If you are interested, please call Fire Chief Herb O’Brian at 870-715-5696. New student registration takes place at Lead Hill School will be July 29, 30 and 31 from 8:00 a.m. to 4 p.m. The first day of school is Wednesday, August 14.
Our next Park Pickin’s Flea Market takes place August 3 at the Lead Hill City Park, under the pavilion, from 8 a.m. to 2 pm. Bring ‘yer stuff. A 10X10 spot is just $5. There are only two more Pickin’s, September 7th and October 5th. Sponsored by the Lead Hill Chamber of Commerce. For questions call Mary Farmer at 436-7388 or call or text Sue Trimble 870-8157.
