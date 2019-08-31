Come on out this evening to Katie and Adrain’s Lakeside Resort and enjoy an area favorite “The BuckShot Band” on the deck overlooking the lake. Starts at 6 p.m. with a pulled pork meal then music at 7 p.m. Hot dogs for the kiddies. For information call (870) 422-2668.
Al and Mary Mullen will have a Blessing of the Marriage 50 years celebrating tomorrow, Sunday, at Diamond City United Methodist Church during the worship service. Refreshments and fellowship afterward.
Broken Vessel’s next First Fruits Friday is Sept. 6th. All shop proceeds go to LH Chamber of Commerce for lights on the Lead Hill welcome sign.
Sept. 6, Grandparents Day, will be celebrated in the school cafeteria at 9 a.m. for K thru 4th graders with muffins and breakfast. Grandparents need to check in at the new office prior to event. For information call (870) 436-5677.
The Lead Hill School F.F.A. is selling Fall Mums for $15. To order call (870) 436-5677.
Lead Hill School District is holding a Red Cross blood drive Friday Sept. 6 from 12 to 5p.m. For information call 800-733-2767.
Would like to remind everyone that the American Legion Post 340, Diamond City, hosts Bingo every Thursday night. Early Bird starts at 6 p.m. with the kitchen open, and regular bingo at 7 p.m. For information call David Gaines at (870) 436-5540.
Our next Park Pickin’s Flea Market takes place September 7th from 8 to 2pm at the Lead Hill City Park. A 10x10 spot is $5; does not include tables. “Bring ‘yer stuff”. For information call Mary Farmer, Chamber President, at (870) 436-7388.
If you or someone you know are interested, in driving a bus route for Lead Hill School please call (870) 436-5250.
Fire Chief Herb O'Brian invites all those in the Lead Hill Fire District to a petition drive on Saturday Sept. 14 from 3 to 6 p.m. at the fire station. Boone County Voters in the Lead Hill Fire District are asked to sign the petition so that the Boone County Tax Collector may automatically collect your fire dues at the time you pay your personal property tax. Hamburgers and hot dogs will be served.
