On Monday morning, a lot of schools are closed. Snow and ice are on their way. It was thundering earlier and now it is just raining. It is currently snowing in Springfield, Missouri. My daughter Lynda and Phil Treat intended to take their daughter to a doctor's clinic in Springfield, but it was called off due to the snowy and icy weather up there.
My daughters came over last week and put up my Christmas tree. It looks beautiful. The girls said maybe it would help put me in the Christmas spirit.
I have been wondering about our Christmas menu as we decided to have brunch again. Some of the kids have other places to go for lunch and dinner, so brunch was the best solution.
I remember when Lee and I and our family were young, we would always go to his folks or mine. Now, all at once, I am the oldest member of the family. When did that happen?
Yesterday was our Sunday with two services and lunch in between. Jordan Methvin was our speaker at both services. One of our young ladies was baptized at the second service.
This Thursday, I will be going for my CT scan at the hospital. I sure hope nothing shows up. It has been a long year full of anxiety, worrying and praying for a good report. They said I was cancer free in June, but according to the x-ray, I had developed had blood clots on my lungs. I had to be admitted to the hospital for a week to receive blood thinner medicine by I.V. to break up the blood clots. My physical therapy ran out at Mt. Carmel last Thursday. I sure like those guys who helped me learn to walk again. I still have to be careful, as my legs are very weak.
Jean Crow spent a few days last week up at Osage with her granddaughter Amanda Robbins, husband Autie, and family. They put up their Christmas tree while Jean was there. Jean is well-loved by her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She is a great sister-in-law to me as well. Our husbands were twin brothers, Lee and Louie Crow. Both are deceased now.
Since it has been so cold, my gas heater seems to be running all the time. My daughter Ronda and I checked it last Sunday after church. It was between 30 and 40. I have to keep an eye on it all the time. I don't want to end up being cold.
My grandson Chris Crow usually comes over to help me bake cookies and candy for Christmas. We tried out one new recipe last Thursday. They were Ginger Blondies, kind of like brownies. We found some fudge that we put in the freezer last Christmas. It is still good. I never know what I might find in my freezer.
Steve Eames said something got into his chicken house and killed two chickens. He just has six chickens left now.
Nancy Sharp came out on Monday with her news. I was happy to hear her trip went so well. Nancy and Carolyn Lewellen went to San Antonio, Texas with The Making Memories bus tour. They toured the Alamo, road a boat on the San Antonio River one evening to see the Christmas lights, toured the SAS Shoe Factory, and attended a morning church service where John Hagee preaches. They enjoyed the whole trip.
On Saturday, Johnny Rex and Sue Wilson hosted a family Christmas party at their home. Attending were Natalie and Mitch Cash with their children; Shellie Johnson and her sons; Davey Wilson; Donnie, Eva and Ashley Wilson; Justin and Shawna Wilson and their children; Nancy Sharp; Paul and Ribbon Woolston; Tiffany and Lance Nichols; Tina McCain and her children; Tom Weatherly and son; and Kayden Powers and Courtney Wilson.
“Your sister... She's your mirror, shining back at you with a world of possibilities. She's your witness who sees you at your best and worst and loves you anyway. She's your partner in crime, your midnight companion; someone who knows when you are smiling, even in the dark. She's your teacher, your defense attorney, your personal press agent, even your shrink. Some days, she's the reason you wish you were an only child”
Merry Christmas everyone!!!
