Bill Cole visited with us on Wednesday of last week. He was asking when I could come back to Golden Years. I have not been since my bout with cancer. I told him I still can't drive or walk. Hopefully I will be able to soon.
Johnnie and Ronda Austin returned home from camping last Wednesday. They had a good time. Johnnie's twin brother Jackie Austin and his wife Beverly took their camper to the same place.
On Thursday evening, Lynda Treat and our neighbor Rhonda Pemberton went to the Blue Grass Gospel Festival. They had a great time.
Nancy Sharp and Tiffany Nichols attended the Glen Miller Orchestra Concert at the Lyric Theater on Monday night. On Thursday, Nancy and Ethel Bogle went to Beacon Park for the Blue Grass gospel festival. Nancy said she talked to Dennis Henderson and his wife. Their band, “Eversong”, performed at Beacon Park that night. Dennis grew up in this community.
On Friday, my grandson Chris Crow took me out to eat at Western Sizzlin. This is the first time he has taken me out since my first cancer treatment in February. I was nervous until I saw the porch at Western Sizzlin full with people in wheelchairs and walkers. We had a great meal.
On Friday evening, David and Pam Grimes came to visit Pam's mother Carolyn Green. They mowed her yard and did other chores around the house for her.
Steve Eames visited with his friends James and Celine Sliffer. She has been very sick. Steve and Maxine's cousin, Jack Hoover, has cancer too. He lives in Oklahoma.
On Saturday, my daughter Lynda Treat took me to the Denning Cemetery to check on my families' graves, then to Maplewood Cemetery. We made a trip over to the Cash Saver to pick up some of that delicious fried chicken from their deli. I don't get out much, but when I do I want to be able to get back out on my own again.
On Saturday, John and Theshia went to yard sales up in Green Forest and then visited with Steve Eames after they returned home.
After church this past week, Johnnie and Ronda Austin and Lynda Treat mowed my lawn. Our prayers go out to Maxine Arnold, the wife of our preacher Bill Arnold. She became sick one day last week at Wal-mart and was taken to ER. Once they receive their doctor's referral, they will take her to another hospital later this week for further medical treatment. Later that afternoon, my granddaughter Mandie Treat visited for a while.Donnie and Eva Wilson went to Justin and Shawna Wilson's home on Sunday for lunch and helped celebrate Justin's birthday. Others presentwere Ashley, Faith and Colton Wilson.
On Monday Sept. 19, I had my third preventive chemo treatment. I will have three more with October being my last. This was the first time I went for chemo treatment without a cap or a wig. I have a little bit of hair and my daughter and grandson convinced me to go with nothing on my head. When I got back home, Nancy Sharp came by for a visit and brought her news with her as well.
“Don't bother trying to talk to God if you can't talk with your neighbor.”
