On Sunday afternoon, Ronda Austin with her granddaughter Journey, Lynda Treat and I attended an adoption shower for my grandson Matt, Jennifer and great grandson Lucas Crow. They are adopting a six-year old girl named Kiley. The Ozark Faith Believers Church, where they attend, held an adoption shower for them and they had a great turnout. We are all excited and anxious to meet this new little great granddaughter. She will be my fourth great-grandchild.
These cooler days are great for people who have been having a hard time with the hot, muggy weather. To me, it feels a little cool. I haven't been really hot at all so far this summer. I always have cold feet and hands from the chemo treatment.
My grandson Chris Crow came over on Thursday to prepare brunch. It was very delicious.
Tyler and Briley Austin attended the wedding of their friend Candra Lockard to Jason Hutcheson this past weekend at the Tom T. Hall Estate in Franklin, TN. They had a wonderful time. While Tyler and Briley were gone, Johnnie and Ronda Austin's granddaughter Journey spent the night with them. Little Journey attended Ridgeway Church of Christ with Johnnie and Ronda Austin on Sunday. Journey's little brother Jaymeson Austin spent the night with Briley Austin's parents, Johnnie and Peggy Smith.
One day last week, Jean Crow prepared dinner for her family. Those attending were Charles and Laura Ramsey, sister Shirley Green, Donna Ramsey and her husband J.D. Ramsey. Her daughter Lucinda Crow helped prepare the meal. It's always good to spend time with your siblings, remembering the good and bad while they were growing up together.
We are sorry to hear about the death of Marie Harp who died on Sunday. She is the mother of Jim Harp, who is married to my niece, Elsie May Atkinson Harp. Sympathy to them and their family, Sherry, Jimmie Lou, Jeannie and Nickie, as well as all of the other grandchildren. We are related to the Harps through my late husband, Lee Crow. Elsie May's late mother, Billie Jean Atkinson, was my husband's sister.
Pam and David Grimes and Justin Green came in last weekend to see their mother Carolyn Green and to celebrate Justin Green's birthday on July 9, 2019.
Steve Eames wishes his friends James and Celine Sliffer a Happy Wedding Anniversary. We are thankful that she is doing better. Happy Birthday to Steve's niece Alexandra in Colorado.
My neighbor Rhonda Pemberton brought down to us fresh vegetables out of her garden.
My daughters took me shopping on Monday. I bought a few things and was very nervous since I had not been shopping in months. I attended church at Ridgeway Church of Christ on Sunday. We have three new baby boys there, as well as several older baby girls.
Ribbon Woolston celebrated her 7th birthday on Friday, July 12th. On Thursday, her great grandparents Jim and Bonnie Hirsch took her to Mountain View where they all enjoyed all the crafts and other activities they have there. On Friday, she enjoyed a pool party with some of her friends at the home of her Aunt & Uncle Tiffany and Lance Nichols. Her mother Paige Woolston and her dad Sharp Woolston were also there. On Saturday, her Grandpa Paul Woolston came over to her Great Grandmother Nancy Sharp's to help Ribbon learn to ride her new bicycle. Johnny Rex and grandson Eli Wilson went to Branson on Thursday to watch grandsons Ben and Lane Johnson play in a 7 on 7 football tournament. They came in third place. Nancy Sharp's handyman, brother Donnie Wilson, did some work on her mail box last week. It was leaning over from all the rain. Then a lawn mower hit it.
“You aren't wealthy until you have something money can't buy.”
