Happy Birthday to Steve Eames. His sister Maxine and Randy Rogers, with more family, came over and took him out for Sunday dinner at Colton's. He received many birthday cards. Steve Eames said that Nelda Fiveash has been in the hospital for a few days and will hopefully get to leave soon. Steve received a call from his sister Kathy Whitmore in Colorado and he wishes her and husband “Happy Anniversary.” Maxine and Randy Rogers, with Steve, visited Luther Fiveash and Ermalee. He also wants to wish his neice Kristie Hanlin “Happy Birthday.” He called his friend Ruby Waters.
Rhonda Pemberton took my daughter Lynda Treat and me out for supper at a Chinese restaurant last Monday. I love Chinese buffets and haven't been since I started Chemotherapy treatments. I think Rhonda Pemberton and my daughter are planning on going to the Bluegrass Festival at Beacon Park on Thursday night at Ridgeway.
Johnnie and Ronda Austin went camping at Baxter, Missouri. They are having a good time. Jackie and Beverly Austin brought their camper as well to join them.
I will be having more lab work this Friday and will have my third chemo treatment on Monday.
My grandson Chris Crow spent Monday morning with me. He fixed for us a great brunch.
My son Alex and Roselea Crow came over on Saturday and brought apples from their orchard. We had a delicious apple pie for Sunday dinner thanks to them.
Johnnie and Ronda Austin came over on Saturday and mowed my yard.
Matt, Jennifer, Lucas and Kiley Crow came over on Friday to introduce us to their new adopted six year-old daughter. She is very sweet and we are all happy for her.
Lee Baughman has had family in from Burlington City, Washington. His daughter Carol and Dwayne Smith came in with more family to see him. Carol also has three more sisters in Arkansas and some of them joined them as well. They all enjoyed their visit.
Virginia Parker's son David Clemence has cancer in his throat and will have three different doctors treating him for chemo and radiation. Virginia said the doctors are going to remove a tumor in her brain and this will take about three times to get it all removed. They believe that is what has caused her dizziness and falling.
Terry Hunt and his family played an outdoor blue grass concert at the Ridgeway Livestock Yards Monday night. Terry is the son of Richard and Dorothy Hunt. He grew up in this community. Nancy Sharp and Ribbon Woolston enjoyed the music and said there was a good sized crowd.
On Tuesday Nancy Sharp, Ribbon Woolston, Tina McCain and Tiffany Nichols went to Coffeeville, Kansas and spent the night. On Wednesday they visited the site of Laura Ingalls Wilder's home in the book “Little House on the Prairie”.
Olivia Cash has been in from Fayetteville visiting her parents Mitch and Natalie Cash and spent two nights with her grandparents Johnny Rex and Sue Wilson. She will be attending the U of A, working on her Master's Degree and will also teach a class there. Johnny Rex and Sue have grandchildren in and out a lot, especially in the summer. On Thursday night, most of their grandchildren and some friends were there enjoying music, as several of the kids play instruments and sing. Some of the group spent the night.
