Earlier in the week, Steve Eames came over to pick up a bag of cans. He brought a beautiful bouquet of flowers from his yard that smelled really good. Steve talked to his cousin Paul Lee who has made a record of him singing. Randy Rogers and his son and daughter went to Ava, Mo. to a horse show last Saturday.
Last Tuesday afternoon, my son Alex and Roselea Crow came by for a visit.
Johnny Rex and Sue Wilson, along with several other family members, went to Pea Ridge on Friday night to watch the Harrison Goblins play football. Ben and Lane Johnson play for the Goblins. Then on Saturday, some of their grandchildren and other family and friends were at Johnny Rex and Sue Wilson's home to watch the Razorback game.
Tiffany and Lance Nichols spent Labor Day weekend camping with friends at Cricket campground.
Last Saturday morning, Jean and Lucinda Crow came over for a visit. My grandson Chris Crow came by later and visited with them as well.
Tina and Bryan McCain came by on Saturday to pick up their son Breyden. He had spent the past week with grandmother Nancy Sharp. They were going to Fayetteville to visit their son Ty. He is going to school at U of A.
On Sunday evening, my granddaughter Mandie Treat came by for a visit and son John Crow came over shortly thereafter.
Lee Baughman told me yesterday that his daughter Carol and husband Dewayne Smith of Washington have bought the Remington House.
On Labor Day, my son Chuck Crow came from Batesville to spend time with us. He went to see my daughter Ronda and Johnnie Austin and then later mowed my yard. He is always doing something for me whenever he visits.
“On memorial day give mind to remember to give flowers to the ones you love while they can still see, smell and appreciate them...”
