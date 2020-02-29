I spent last Monday through last Thursday in the hospital. That is the reason I didn't get my news in last week. I took a fall two Wednesday night's ago. After going to the hospital that Friday, we found out I had a compression fracture in my 11th vetebrae. My back has been really sore ever since.
My neighbor Sharon Guynn came and brought me yellow roses, a Valentine balloon and homemade chocolote fudge. She has had some heart problems, but everything is looking better for her now. Ralph and Sharon have been very good neighbors. We do not see each other very often, but we know each other is there.
Grandson Chris Crow came over two Thursdays ago and brought me a Valentine gift and some blazing hot wings for dinner. My daughter Ronda Austin brought over a box of Valentine chocolates and my neighbor Rhonda Pemberton brought over a giant cookie for Valentine's day.
My girls came over Wednesday and we made donuts out of canned biscuits. We rolled the biscuts fried them and dipped them in sugar.
My son Chuck Crow was able to come visit me due to President's Day at school and he was able to be with us last Monday when we went to the doctor.
In the last few days, all of my children have come to see me.
My daughter Lynda Treat, Phil Treat and their daughter Mandie Treat went to the Razorback basketball game this past Saturday. They were happy that the Razorbacks won.
On Monday, Johnnie Rex Wilson and Nancy Sharp both came to visit me.
I appreciate all the beautiful cards, especially four of which were from my secret sister. Now everyone I see, I think that is her. I have never had a secret sister. Whoever you are, I thank you for the pretty cards.
Pam Grimes came in over the weekend to visit her mother, Carolyn Green.
My grandson Matt, Jen and Lucas Crow came to see me last week.
My son Alex and Roselea Crow came to see me Sunday afternoon.
Happy Birthday to Joe Pemberton on the 29th of February.
Steve Eames has lost two of his cousins: Frances Young of Kansas City and Theresa Fiveash. He called his cousin Jack Hoover, who is in very bad shape in Oklahoma. He called Paul Lee, Annie Lee and Ronnie Hodge as well. Maxine and Randy Rogers visited him last week. He visited one day last week with Darwin Cash.
Last week we lost one of our long time church goers, Nancy Boren (we called her Ms. Nancy). She was a very courageous lady. Even though she was an amputee for several years, she was able to drive her van made just for her. She lived by Ridgeway Church and would come all the time, except when she was sick. My sympathy to her daughters.
March birthdays are: Ashley Wilson, Eva Wilson, Wayne Wilson, Lance Nichols, Robin Love, Brittany Love, and Carolyn Green. Anniversaries are Justin and Shawna Wilson, and Natalie and Mitch Cash.
Nancy Sharp had family in her home on Saturday evening for supper. They were celebrating her son-in-law, Paul Woolston's birthday. He had been ill for two weeks, so they were glad he was able to get out. Others attending were: Jake, Sharp and Ribbon Woolston;Tiffany and Lance Nichols; and Tina, Bryan, and Breyden McCain. Breyden went back home with his parents. He had spent a couple of weeks with his grandmother Nancy Sharp.
Donnie and Eva Wilson went to Bentonville on Friday to tend to some business. Then they did a little shopping before coming home.
Johnnie Rex and Sue Wilson attended ball games at Bergman on Tuesday night. They went back to see the final game of the tournament on Saturday night.
Summer Ballard has been having some health problems, but she appears to be on the mend now.
March is the month that comes in good and goes out bad.
Worry is a conversation you have with yourself about things you cannot change. Prayer is a conversation you have with God about things He can change.
