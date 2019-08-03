On Thursday, my grandson came over and prepared lunch of hamburgers and rhubarb dumplings. Later on, my son Chuck Crow from Batesville came up and had a good supper and visit. Later that evening, he left to spend the night with his sister Ronda and Johnnie Austin and left out after visiting again Friday morning. He and Ronda took me for my blood workup. When they came back to my house, he, Ronda Austin and Lynda Treat mowed my yard. His school will be back in session at Batesville in a few more days. It will likely be a while before he can come back to see us.
On Sunday I went to church. Afterward, Ronda, Johnnie, Tyler, Journey, and Jaymeson Austin, and Lynda and Mandie Treat came over for Grilled Pork Steak lunch with all the fixins.
Ronda and Johnnie Austin attended Bellefonte Church of Christ that evening for an area wide Gospel singing. Carolyn Green and Pamela Grimes were there as well.
David and Pam Grimes came up last weekend to visit her mom, Carolyn Green. They cleaned her house, mowed her yard, and took her to town as well.
It has been a wonderful last few days. On Monday I had my second preventive treatment at the Claude Parish Clinic.
Steve Eames' sister, Maxine and Randy Rogers, along with their grandchildren Lily B. and Gray, visited with him last week.
Johnny Rex and Sue Wilson, daughter Shelly Johnson and her sons, Luke, Ben, Lane, and Adam spent last week vacationing at Orange Beach, Alabama.
JoAnn Sharp Brown and her daughters, Connie Stokes and Connie's three daughters came up from Stillwater, Oklahoma to visit friends and relatives. They had a great time with some of JoAnn's family one evening last week.
Donnie and Eva Wilson celebrated their granddaughter Faith Wilson's birthday last Sunday. Others attending were Justin, Shawna, Colton and Ashley Wilson.
Nancy Sharp came over Monday afternoon. She always comes on Mondays to bring her news and to visit. She is one of my favorite cousins.
Hello to Wayne and JoAnn Wilson. I don't get to see you two much anymore. Wayne has coffee with Joe Hefley sometimes.
“Be who you are and say what you feel because those who mind don't matter and those who matter don't mind!”
