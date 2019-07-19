Where did the sun go? About 7 a.m. the sun was shining. Barry is coming into Arkansas. I hope it is not like it was many years ago.
John Lowe took Sue Lowe to the doctor July 8, didn't find out anything. Got another appointment Aug 12. Meanwhile my knee is hurting can't get anything done until they see what my heart is doing. On the way back we stopped by Treasure Lake and visit with cousins Donnie and Debbie Lowe who are down from Oskaloosa, Kansas they are down for 2 weeks.
Kevin Lowe and Mother Sue Lowe spent their Friday going to yard sales. Then we met up with Donnie and Debbie Lowe of Oskaloosa, Kansas and we went to eat at Hardees in Branson West. We had a good day and then we had supper at Carols in Oak Grove.
Someone took down the sign that said School Bus Stop ahead it has been there for 25 years then two weeks ago it got taken down and I don't know why.
I would like to remember two friends that have gone on to their new home. Larry Siebert, 68, of Green Forest, born June 22, 1951. His wife, sons and family have our deepest sympathy.
Gary Lee Trantham, 74 of Green Forest born June 21,1945. I'm going to miss seeing him sit on his front porch. He loved to sit out there just like I do on my front porch. He is survived by two sisters Wanda Smith of Berryville and Barbra Powell. He was a sweet guy his family has our deepest sympathy.
Note my husbands birthday is June 21,1951. They both are so close. That was odd.
I thought Dale Vanwinkle was crazy to leave pine tree with no leaves and now it is coming back out and around the corner by Youngbloods the weeds are getting so high you can't see the cars when you pull out of the shortcut.
Kevin Lowe and his mother Sue Lowe went to car show at Carol's Diner July 11 they had a lot of beautiful cars I hope they keep it up. That is what we need in Oak Grove and then we visit with Danny Wood. We had a good Saturday night.
Our State Trooper drum boy played Battle Hymn of the Republic. Nathan Bradley can really get with it, he will be missed by all of us.
