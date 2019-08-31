Today Saturday Aug.17 has been on the go day all day. We work outside all day cleaning. Sad
news came August 16, 1977 when we learn that Elvis Presley had died my favorite guy and still is today.
Sue Lowe visit Donna Butler and then they went shopping in Eureka Spring and had lunch over
there.
Kevin Lowe and Sue Lowe are back playing bingo in Branson, Mo. on Friday night. I start out
the first game the warm up game winning and then I end it by winning next to last game I love my Friday
night game.
Kenneth Clay Keeland of Berryville was born Feb 28, 1948 in Carr Lane departed his life Friday,
August 9 in Fayetteville at the age of 71. The Keeland Family has our deepest sympathy.
This community was shocked of the loss of Dwight (Myri) Badley he was only 55 another young
one. The family has our deepest sympathy.
This community was shock of the loss of Danny High he was only 62 another young one. The
family has our deepest sympathy.
John and Sue Lowe went to a heart doctor for check up and then this Monday, Aug. 26 to pick up
a machine to wear for 24 hours. This all started when I had a knee hurting and Dr. Leg of Branson West
start send to this and that Heart Dr.
Chris Lowe and Lizzy Nay took his dad and mom out get his dad hair cut and To Kimberling
Bowling Alley for lunch.
This week and week-end is going to be busy starting today August 24 Carroll County Fair. It
was a great one and the rain held off until it was over. Then Monday to the Dr. Tuesday the fair family night
and then the Blue Eye reunion with a parade at 10 plus my sister in law is going to move back after 1 year
gone to Poplar Bluff. She is looking for a place to live.
Madison Lowe took her grandma out for lunch at Carols Diner Sunday after church.
Don't forget cruise at carol diner Sept. 14 everyone is to bring out your favorite car and cruise carol.
Our Pastor Curtis Bradley is really having a time with his heart. It him all at once. A get well to
Curtis Bradley.
I got a appointment to wear a heart deal for 24 hours tomorrow. I feel like I am get the run
around because I feel good until I go to the Dr.
Kevin Lowe and Sue Lowe went and play bingo and he was lucky you win and then you lose. Like to win big to get bill paid off.
