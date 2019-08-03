This weather has been something else. I have been enjoying the cool days where you can have the window up.
This community was shocked and saddened of the loss of a real sweet lady Jean Morgan. Back in the years of 1956 and up she was a teacher of grades 1 through 4 in a one room school house in Oak Grove. Then she went on and at last she was a Sunday school teacher at Blue Eye. I got to know her again she knew the bible inside and out. The last time I saw her was May 10 at Angie Stills we were getting out hair done. She left her home in Oak Grove to be to her new home in heaven. The Morgan family has our deepest sympathy. She will be missed by everyone who knew her. I just can't say enough about her.
Another one of the workers of Glick Garment Factory went to her new home in heaven. Fern Davis 88 of Alpena passed away Saturday July 20 in Harrison. The family has our deepest sympathy.
Just got word that Julie Scarrow, the wife of Travis Scarrow, gave up and said I am ready for my new home in Heaven. 3 weeks ago they went to Florida to see the ocean and two weeks ago she visited her family and in-laws. They were a close family always doing thing together as a family. She was a sweet person. She will be deeply missed by all that knew her. The family has our deepest sympathy.
Kevin Lowe and mother Sue Lowe went to the Ozark Empire Fair in Springfield, Missouri Saturday and had lunch at Long John Silvers. We had a great time.
Well I made it through vacation bible school and my knee is still hurt all day. But I have the will power to go and do what I can and to see what I can.
When someone we love so dearly goes home to be with the lord we know they are in a better place but our sorrow and pain is still great.
While in church today, our pastor went and got a chair and then left out sick. A get well to Curtis Bradley who is in the hospital in Rogers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.