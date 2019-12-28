Jesus is the reason for the season. It not how much you have to spend or someone you don't have run up a credit card to please someone. Marilyn Jones Ray gave me something that her grandmother Leta Philpot had made many years ago a little house made out of stone had window in it and door in it made out of rock. She was a sweet lady and was always make things and she paint pictures. They didn't have a t.v. and we still went there on a Saturday night because Sunday was church day to be with family we didn't have much money but we have love and the best part of Christmas my dad would make my gift and mom would make me a new dress. That is the true meaning for Christmas. I still have my rocking chair that dad redone which was his dad and he paint it red that was my favorite color and still is that is true Christmas. Jesus is the reason for the season Merry Christmas.
Was glad to have a drummer boy back at church with his family. Nathan Bradley Arkansas State Trooper Molly and Alexis Bradley was home to visit dad Curtis and mom Vickie Bradley and sisters and his brother Jacob Bradley Green Forest Police Department and sister in law Tiffany and nephew Leviticus and Titus.
Sue Lowe visit Thursday evening with Donna Butler and Roger Holliday.
Going on 9 week do not drink the tap water tap water at church or the all purpose building until further notice. I'm glad I have for my own water.
On Dec 5 the good lord look down and took another good friend Tom Wood said your wife wants you to come home with her for Christmas. Patty wood left us in March 8. The family has our deepest sympathy.
Kevin Lowe John and Sue Lowe went to SDC to get season passes. I went to Hospitality House they had Christmas stuff 1/2 off like to look longer.
I wish everyone a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year Go 2020.
