The Small Biz Connection launched the second annual Empower Local, which was a shop local scavenger hunt to bring attention to area retail and service businesses, share some fun, and give away prizes. This year’s grand prize is a $1,000 shopping spree at participating businesses.
SBC Chairman Franklin Harp said, “The participants had a one in four chance of winning something. That’s very good odds.”
There were some winners’ names drawn who entered only one time. Nineteen participants out of more than 200 scanned the QR code from at least 90% of the businesses to be eligible for the grand prize of $1,000. There were a total of 1,208 QR codes scanned or paper ballots entered.
Winners can pick up their prizes at the Harrison Regional Chamber of Commerce office located at 621 East Rush Avenue in Harrison.
Fifty-four retail and service businesses participated in this year’s event. Last year there were around 14. The Small Biz Connection committee members were thrilled at the increased participation.
Winners were announced through a Facebook live event and can be viewed on Facebook or YouTube sponsored by Arvest Bank, some service businesses and anonymous donors.
The winners are: Amber Resnick, Kyleigh Pence, Polly Montgomery, Abby Dodson, Stefanie Wagoner, Jermy Trogine, April Johnson, McKenzie Lewin, Debbie Tepper, Betty Wymore, Somer Luckingbill, Hannah Roberts, Tim Tepper, Gloria Cessor, Tim Johnson, Marisa West, Kim Lewin, Loren Tepper, Jason Pence, Margie Helams, Ashley Hutchins, Kendall Lewin, Zachary Cessor, Amy Gipson, Tammy Hall, Charity Tovey, Brandy Willis, Hannah Eatherly, Laura Rhein, Gwen and Si Smith, Brittany Yount, Lillie Willis, Maureen Munise, Charlotte Lunsford, Kim Gardner, Thresa Nelms, Julie Wilcox, Mike Armer, Lori Curry and Lexi Springer.
The $1,000 shopping spree was won by Michael Cessor.
The Small Biz Connection plans to offer some form of Empower Local again next year. Follow the activities from their Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.