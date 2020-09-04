SEARCY — Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Friday that results of COVID-19 tests released over the previous 24 hours should be a sobering statistic while heading into the long Labor Day weekend.
Hutchinson said results of 11,254 tests released Friday revealed 1,094 positive cases, a record number in both categories.
Of the total positives, 215 were from Washington County and 82% were from the age group 18-24, the college age crowd.
Hutchinson said University of Arkansas Chancellor Joseph Steinmetz has issued a ban on all gatherings on campus and off of more than 10 people. In addition, he said Fayetteville Mayor Lioneld Jordan is devoting more law enforcement resources in different areas of the city, including famed Dickson Street, to help remind students to socially distance, wear masks and “behave themselves.”
State Health Secretary Dr. Jose Romero again stressed to college students the need for caution, especially in those counties where officials have worked hard to drive down the surge of positives being reported.
“You are part of our communities,” he said.
But Romero also spoke directly to the community at large.
“We’re coming up on a three-day holiday,” Romeros said. “This is, for us in public health, a very anxiety-provoking period because we know that you all want to sort of let loose a little bit. We want to remind the public that it’s important that you continue to maintain what we’ve talked about all along, that is the social distancing, the using of the masks and the sanitation. We are starting to see these cases in the colleges. We want to keep them from spreading out of that area, so it’s very important that we also as the general public, as we go out to our parks, to our lakes that we continue to use the masks and social distance.”
