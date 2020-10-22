About 13% of registered voters in Boone County had cast ballots early by Thursday morning, County Clerk Crystal Graddy said.
Graddy said more than 3,300 people had voted by about 9:30 a.m. Thursday, which records show is similar to 2016. People were still lining up outside the building to vote.
She explained that the slowest time for voting has so far been between 10 and 11 a.m., noon to 1 p.m. and 5-6 p.m.
Older people still make up the greatest number of votes cast. Voters in age groups:
• 18-24 cast 3%.
• 25-34 cast 6%.
• 35-44 cast 10%.
• 45-54 cast 14%
• 55-64 cast 22%.
• 65-74 cast 26%.
• 75 and up cast 18%.
Graddy also explained that of 376 people who are registered as Republicans had voted early Thursday, compared to 104 who are registered Democrats. Arkansas does not require a political party for voter registration and people can choose optional.
Graddy went on to say her office has been informed that James Benefiel, who is running against Robert Goulet for the open Ward 3 Position 3 on the Harrison City Council, has moved out of that ward and wouldn’t be eligible to serve if elected.
However, the position would not default to Goulet if Benefiel does win. It would be up to the city council to elect the alderman to fill that seat.
Early voting continues in the Boone County Election Center at West Central Avenue from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and again Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Hours for early voting are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday of next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.